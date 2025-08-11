Braves' Michael Harris: Homers again in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Harris went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and a double in Sunday's 7-1 win over the Marlins.
Harris doubled in the fourth inning before homering for the second straight day in the seventh. Over 10 August games, the 24-year-old has recorded five multi-hit efforts, seven extra-base hits, five RBI, six runs scored and a stolen base. For the season, he's slashing .241/.264/.394 with 12 home runs, 55 RBI, 36 runs scored and 13 steals across 463 plate appearances.
