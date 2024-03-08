Harris went 1-for-2 with a walk and a solo home run in Thursday's Grapefruit League game against the Red Sox.

The 23-year-old center fielder took Tanner Houck deep in the fifth inning, giving Harris his third homer of the spring in seven games. He's batting .444 (8-for-18) with a double and a steal in addition to his long balls, and while Atlanta seems confident Ronald Acuna (knee) will be ready for Opening Day, if he's forced to miss any time, Harris could find himself hitting leadoff rather than ninth to begin the campaign.