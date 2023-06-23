Harris went 2-for-4 with a double, a run scored, an RBI and a stolen base in Thursday's extra-inning win over the Phillies.

The 22-year-old continues to be one of the hottest hitters in the majors. Harris has hit safely in 12 of the last 14 games with six multi-hit performances, slashing .463/.464/.778 over that stretch with five doubles, four homers, three steals, 11 runs and 13 RBI. Since his surge began, his OPS on the season has risen from .490 to .716.