Harris went 2-for-3 with a walk and a two-run home run in Friday's 6-4 loss to the Phillies.

His fifth-inning shot off Taijuan Walker gave Atlanta its only lead of the game. Harris is beginning to show signs of breaking out of his prolonged slump, but in 22 games since returning from the injured list he's still slashing only .169/.250/.296 with both his homers and two of his four steals on the season.