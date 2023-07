Harris went 2-for-3 with a pair of solo home runs in a 4-2 victory versus Cleveland on Monday.

Harris tagged rookie hurler Gavin Williams for a pair of solo shots to help carry Atlanta to the win. It was Harris' first multi-homer game of the season and boosted his total to nine long balls on the campaign. Harris continues to turn things around after a brutal start to the season -- since June 7, he's batting .416 with seven homers, 16 RBI and five thefts over 23 games.