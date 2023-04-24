Harris (back) has been cleared to start a rehab assignment and is expected to be activated in time for Atlanta's weekend series against the Mets, if not sooner, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

It's not clear when and where exactly the rehab assignment will take place, but Harris was cleared for game action after getting through a workout at Truist Park on Monday that included sprinting and taking live batting practice against rehabbing reliever Raisel Iglesias (shoulder). The reigning National League Rookie of the year has been on the shelf since early April with a lower-back strain, but he looks on track to resume patrolling center field for Atlanta soon enough.