Harris went 2-for-5 with a solo home run and an additional RBI against the Dodgers in Thursday's 8-7 victory.

Harris crushed a ball 421 feet to center field for a solo homer in the fifth frame and added an RBI single in the sixth. The second-year center fielder finished August with a four-game hitting streak during which he went 8-for-17 with three RBI, three runs and a stolen base. Overall, Harris slashed .336/.372/.522 with four homers, 16 RBI, 22 runs and seven thefts over 29 games during the month.