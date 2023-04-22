Harris took part in batting practice before Saturday's game against the Astros, Justin Toscano of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Harris has been able to hit off the tee since being played on the injured list with a lower back strain, but this is the first time the outfielder has been able to participate in an actual BP session. The talented 22-year-old will likely need at least a week of rehab games because he's been out of action since April 7, but he should be able to patrol the outfield for Atlanta around the start of May.
More News
-
Braves' Michael Harris: Still not cleared for live BP•
-
Braves' Michael Harris: Homestand return uncertain•
-
Braves' Michael Harris: Yet to take batting practice•
-
Braves' Michael Harris: Not yet cleared for live BP•
-
Braves' Michael Harris: Expecting short IL stint•
-
Braves' Michael Harris: Placed on 10-day IL•