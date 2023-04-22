Harris took part in batting practice before Saturday's game against the Astros, Justin Toscano of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Harris has been able to hit off the tee since being played on the injured list with a lower back strain, but this is the first time the outfielder has been able to participate in an actual BP session. The talented 22-year-old will likely need at least a week of rehab games because he's been out of action since April 7, but he should be able to patrol the outfield for Atlanta around the start of May.