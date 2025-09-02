Braves' Michael Harris: Plates four runs in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Harris went 2-for-5 with a double, four RBI and a run scored in Monday's loss against the Cubs.
Harris' hot stretch continued Monday as he matched a season high with four RBI in the extra-inning loss. The center fielder has been locked in at the plate, slashing .315/.325/.565 with an .890 OPS, seven doubles, eight homers and 27 RBI over his past 30 games. A lack of improvement in the walk department hasn't slowed him down, as the 24-year-old has been one of Atlanta's most reliable bats of late.
