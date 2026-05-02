Harris (quadriceps) slugged a two-run homer in his only plate appearance during Friday's win over the Rockies.

The 25-year-old began the game on the bench, but Harris pinch hit for Jorge Mateo in the ninth inning and clubbed a Juan Mejia sweeper over the right-field fence to break a 6-6 tie. It was Harris' seventh long ball of the season, and having been used as a pinch hitter the last two good is a good sign he might avoid an IL stint and return to defensive duties fairly soon.