Braves' Michael Harris: Pops pinch-hit homer Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Harris (quadriceps) slugged a two-run homer in his only plate appearance during Friday's win over the Rockies.
The 25-year-old began the game on the bench, but Harris pinch hit for Jorge Mateo in the ninth inning and clubbed a Juan Mejia sweeper over the right-field fence to break a 6-6 tie. It was Harris' seventh long ball of the season, and having been used as a pinch hitter the last two good is a good sign he might avoid an IL stint and return to defensive duties fairly soon.
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