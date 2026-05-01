Harris is out of the lineup for Friday's game against the Rockies, Lindsay Crosby of BravesToday.com reports.

The 25-year-old outfielder is sitting for a second straight game Friday after also missing one contest last week due quadriceps tightness. A trip to the injured list could be in store for Harris if the injury doesn't show improvement soon. Mauricio Dubon is picking up a start in center field Friday, opening up shortstop for Jorge Mateo.