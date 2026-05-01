Braves' Michael Harris: Remaining on bench Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Harris is out of the lineup for Friday's game against the Rockies, Lindsay Crosby of BravesToday.com reports.
The 25-year-old outfielder is sitting for a second straight game Friday after also missing one contest last week due quadriceps tightness. A trip to the injured list could be in store for Harris if the injury doesn't show improvement soon. Mauricio Dubon is picking up a start in center field Friday, opening up shortstop for Jorge Mateo.
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