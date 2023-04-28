Harris was activated from the 10-day injured list by Atlanta on Friday.
Harris needed just two rehab games with Triple-A Gwinnett, going 1-for-7 with a stolen base. The star outfielder has been on the shelf since early April with a lower-back strain but is ready to roll for his team's big weekend series in New York against the Mets.
More News
-
Braves' Michael Harris: Starts rehab assignment Wednesday•
-
Braves' Michael Harris: Likely to return this week•
-
Braves' Michael Harris: Sprints, takes live BP•
-
Braves' Michael Harris: Participates in BP•
-
Braves' Michael Harris: Still not cleared for live BP•
-
Braves' Michael Harris: Homestand return uncertain•