Harris was scratched from the lineup for Sunday's game against the Giants due to a right foot contusion.

Kevin Pillar will bat seventh and man center field in place of Harris, who is considered day-to-day after fouling a ball off his foot in Saturday's 6-5 win, per Justin Toscano of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Atlanta will begin a six-game week Monday, so fantasy managers in weekly leagues will want to verify Harris' availability -- or lack thereof -- when the team releases its lineup prior to the 7:20 p.m. ET start time for the series opener with the Mets.