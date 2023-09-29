Harris isn't starting Friday against the Nationals, Justin Toscano of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Harris will get a breather Friday after Atlanta was able to clinch the best record in the majors with a win over the Cubs on Thursday. Forrest Wall is starting in center field and batting ninth.
