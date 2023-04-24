Harris (back) did some sprinting and took live batting practice Monday at Truist Park, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.
Harris came out of the workout with no issues, so the start of a rehab assignment would seem to be imminent. The talented young outfielder has been on the shelf since early April with a lower-back strain.
More News
-
Braves' Michael Harris: Participates in BP•
-
Braves' Michael Harris: Still not cleared for live BP•
-
Braves' Michael Harris: Homestand return uncertain•
-
Braves' Michael Harris: Yet to take batting practice•
-
Braves' Michael Harris: Not yet cleared for live BP•
-
Braves' Michael Harris: Expecting short IL stint•