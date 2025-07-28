Harris went 2-for-4 with a double in Sunday's loss to the Rangers.

Atlanta only managed four hits in total, giving Harris little help in turning his knocks into run production. The center fielder has a five-game hit streak going in which he's batting .579 (11-for-19) with two doubles, two triples and two homers, but he'll need a much longer heater to climb out of his early-season hole -- Harris' .618 OPS on the year is still over 100 points lower than his .722 mark from 2024.