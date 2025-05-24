Harris went 1-for-4 with a stolen base in Friday's loss to the Padres.

The center fielder has steals in back-to-back games and is up to nine on the season in 11 attempts through 50 contests. It's a big improvement on 2024, when he went 10-for-16 on SB attempts in 110 games, but the rest of Harris' offensive performance continues to lag, as he's slashing just .225/.259/.340 with three homers, 12 runs and 29 RBI.