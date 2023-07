Harris went 1-for-3 with a run scored and a stolen base in Sunday's win over the Marlins.

The steal was his 10th of the season, and fifth since June 12. Harris was ice cold at the plate to begin the year but the 22-year-old has caught fire over the last month, slashing .407/.416/.674 in his last 23 contests with 12 extra-base hits (six doubles, a triple and five homers).