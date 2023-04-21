Atlanta manager Brian Snitker said Friday that Harris (back) still hasn't been cleared to take batting practice, Justin Toscano of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Harris has been on the injured list since April 7 with a lower back strain and it will remain difficult to map out a timetable for his return until he resumes taking swings against live pitching. He seems unlikely to be activated before the end of the month, unless things change in a hurry. Sam Hilliard and Eli White have been commanding most of the starts in center field for Atlanta over the last two weeks.