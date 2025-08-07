Harris went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Wednesday's loss to the Brewers.

The center fielder took Trevor Megill deep in the ninth inning to make things close, but Atlanta couldn't find a tying run in a 5-4 loss. Harris has hit safely in 12 of the last 14 games, slashing .397/.417/.724 over that span with three of his 10 homers on the season, along with four doubles, three triples, five RBI and 10 runs.