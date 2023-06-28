Harris went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's win over the Twins.

Atlanta homered five times in its first 10 plate appearances Tuesday off Joe Ryan, with Harris launching his with one out in the second inning. The 22-year-old outfielder has completely shaken off his early-season struggles in June, and over his last 19 games Harris slashing an eye-popping .425/.434/.740 with five of his seven homers and 14 of his 22 RBI on the year.