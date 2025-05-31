Harris went 3-for-4 with one RBI, one run scored and a stolen base in Saturday's 5-0 win over the Red Sox.

Harris singled in the second, fourth and sixth innings to register his first three-hit effort since May 8. The 24-year-old has hit safely in nine of his past 10 contests with seven RBI and three steals, though he's managed just two extra-base hits during that stretch. On the year, he's slashing .239/.267/.344 with three home runs, 33 RBI, 13 runs scored and 10 steals across 234 plate appearances.