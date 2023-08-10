Harris went 3-for-4 with a walk, a double, two runs scored, an RBI and a stolen base in Wednesday's 6-5 win over the Pirates.

Atlanta's nine-hole hitter racked up his third straight multi-hit performance and fifth in eight August contests. Harris continues to erase his tough beginning to the campaign -- as late as June 11 he had a batting average below the Mendoza Line at .190, but since then he's slashed an incredible .380/.407/.620 over 47 games with eight homers, nine steals, 24 RBI and 33 runs.