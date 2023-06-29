Harris went 2-for-3 with a run scored and a stolen base in Wednesday's win over the Twins.
It's the fourth multi-hit performance in the last nine games for Harris, as the 22-year-old continues his remarkable turnaround after a brutal start to the season. The center fielder held a .490 OPS on June 6 -- in 20 games since, he's slashing .434/.443/.737 with five homers, four steals, 14 RBI and 15 runs.
