Harris went 3-for-3 with a triple in Monday's 2-1 win over the Giants.
The rookie continues to shine at the bottom of the order for Atlanta, as he's now slashing an impressive .346/.369/.580 with three home runs, two stolen bases, 14 runs and 13 RBI through his first 22 games in his big leagues. Though his performance would typically warrant a promotion upward in the lineup, Harris seems likely to stick as the No. 9 hitter with Dansby Swanson settling in nicely as Atlanta's No. 2 hitter since moving into that spot in the order in late May.