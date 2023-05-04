Harris won't be placed on the injured list after jamming his right knee Wednesday, Paige Leckie of MLB.com reports.
Although he won't land back on the IL immediately after returning from a back injury Friday, Harris will miss at least one game so that his knee can heal. Sam Hilliard figures to serve as Atlanta's center fielder while Harris is out.
