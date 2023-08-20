Harris (foot) underwent X-rays that came back negative Sunday, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.
Harris was scratched from Sunday's lineup due to a right foot contusion, and he doesn't appear to be dealing with any structural damage after undergoing further testing. It's unclear whether he'll be available for Monday's series opener against the Mets, but he should tentatively be considered day-to-day ahead of the matchup.
