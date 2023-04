Despite Harris (back) saying Saturday he would take batting practice in a coming days, he still hasn't progressed to hitting in the cage, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports. "Same place he's been," Braves manager Brian Snitker said. "Just rehabbing. It's not there yet."

Harris suffered a lower-back strain earlier this month and has not progressed as quickly as hoped. He was initially thought to miss a minimum ten days, but now a timetable for his return isn't clear.