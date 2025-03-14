Allen's defense at shortstop makes him the likeliest choice for a bench spot on Atlanta's initial 26-man roster, Justin Toscano of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

The team's starters rarely get a day or even an at-bat off, so Allen's lack of offense isn't a big impediment to him winning the job if manager Brian Snitker is purely looking for the best defensive option. Allen has shown stolen-base ability in the minors and posted some PCL-inflated slash line at Triple-A Las Vegas in the A's system, but his .209/.254/.283 career line over 760 big-league plate appearances offers an accurate portrait of his fantasy upside should the 26-year-old find his way into consistent playing time.