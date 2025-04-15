Allen went 1-for-4 with a run scored and a stolen base in Monday's win over the Blue Jays.

The 26-year-old continues to make his case to be Atlanta's starting shortstop ahead of Orlando Arcia. Allen is batting .313 (10-for-32) through 10 games with four steals in four attempts, while Arcia is batting just .208 (5-for-24) in his seven outings.