Allen is starting at shortstop and batting eighth in Friday's game against the Marlins.
It's the third straight start for Allen, who has three hits and two stolen bases in the first two of those starts. Allen and Orlando Arcia have now made four starts apiece on the season in what looks like a timeshare at shortstop for Atlanta.
