Allen went 2-for-4 with a double, an RBI and a stolen base in Wednesday's loss to the Dodgers.

Atlanta's entire lineup has struggled out of the gates en route to an 0-7 start, and while Orlando Arcia's lack of offense has been far from the biggest problem, the veteran has gone 2-for-13 (.54) with zero extra-base hits and five strikeouts in four appearances to begin the year. That's opened the door for Allen to get a look, and the former Athletic has responded with three hits and two steals while making two straight starts at shortstop. Allen is better known for his glove than his bat, but the same could be said for Arcia, and the former is four years younger. It's unlikely Atlanta will give up on Arcia that quickly, but his disappointing .625 OPS in 2024 may have undermined his job security more than anyone expected.