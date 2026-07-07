Braves' Owen Murphy: Takes loss in MLB debut

Murphy (0-1) took the loss Monday, giving up two runs (one earned) on one hit in the 10th inning as Atlanta fell 7-6 to the Mets. He struck out without walking a batter.

Making his big-league debut in a high-pressure spot, Murphy retired Francisco Lindor and Carson Benge to begin the frame before hitting Jared Young with a pitch and serving up a two-run double to Luis Torrens. The 22-year-old right-hander is in his first full season since undergoing Tommy John surgery in June 2024, and while he's working out of the bullpen for the big club, his future is still expected to be in the rotation -- over 11 starts since a promotion to Triple-A Gwinnett at the beginning of May, Murphy's posted a 3.88 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 65:20 K:BB in 60.1 innings.