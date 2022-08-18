Grossman went 1-for-3 with one homer, three RBI and one run scored in Wednesday's 9-7 loss to the Mets.

The Braves' most recent outfield addition hit a huge three-run home run in the bottom of the seventh to move the game to 6-5 and give the Braves a chance to win the game. Grossman has now hit home runs two nights in a row and is looking like an upgrade over Marcell Ozuna, who has struggled mightily this season and is losing playing time to both Grossman and Eddie Rosario.