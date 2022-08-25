Grossman went 3-for-5 with two runs scored, an RBI and a stolen base in Wednesday's 14-2 rout of the Pirates.

Hitting ninth and getting the start in left field, Grossman carved out more than his share of the production on the day, including his fourth steal of the year. The veteran switch hitter has seized a starting role with Atlanta, and in 17 games for his new club he's batting .260 (13-for-50) with two doubles, two homers, one steal, seven runs and eight RBI.