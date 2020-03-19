Braves' Shea Langeliers: Ticketed for advanced pitching
Langeliers will open at either High-A or Double-A, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.
O'Brien notes that Langeliers has likely passed William Contreras as the team's catcher of the future. The No. 9 overall pick in 2019 was seen as a glove-first catcher out of Baylor, and he impressed the big-league staff and the veteran players with his work behind the dish this spring. In a tiny sample, he hit .429 with one home run, three strikeouts and one walk in 15 plate appearances in big-league spring training. His glove and arm will likely get him significant playing time someday in the majors, but it remains to be seen how much damage he will do offensively.
