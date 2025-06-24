Braves' Spencer Schwellenbach: Fires seven innings
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Schwellenbach (6-4) yielded two runs on four hits and a walk over seven innings Monday, striking out four and earning a win against the Mets.
Schwellenbach rolled through five shutout frames before Juan Soto popped a two-run shot in the sixth inning. Other than that, Schwellenbach allowed only one runner to reach scoring position. He's thrown at least seven innings in three straight outings and six of his last eight; during that span, he's produced a 3.04 ERA over 56.1 innings. Schwellenbach owns a 3.21 ERA with a 96:17 K:BB this season. He's projected for a home matchup with the Phillies this weekend.
