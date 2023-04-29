Strider will not start Saturday against the Mets after the game was postponed due to inclement weather in Queens, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

This game will be made up as part of a split doubleheader on Aug. 12. The two teams will try to fit in Sunday's tilt, with Strider presumably getting the start for Atlanta, but the forecast for the New York area calls for sustained rain throughout the rest of the weekend. Strider stands 3-0 with a brilliant 1.80 ERA, 0.83 WHIP and 49:11 K:BB in 30 innings (five starts) this season.