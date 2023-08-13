Strider (13-4) picked up the win in the second game of Saturday's doubleheader sweep of the Mets, allowing three hits and four walks over seven scoreless innings in a 6-0 victory. He struck out six.

New York scored only three runs total on the day and none off either of Atlanta's starting pitchers, failing to cash in the opportunities Strider gave them in the nightcap. The right-hander has issued multiple free passes in three straight starts, but he's also delivered quality starts in three of his last four outings. Strider's 4.67 ERA in 34.2 innings since the All-Star break isn't reflected in his 51:13 K:BB or 1.21 WHIP, and he'll look to bring those ratios down further in his next start, likely to come at home next weekend against the Giants.