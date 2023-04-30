Strider and Atlanta won't face the Mets on Sunday after the game was postponed due to inclement weather in Queens.

The two teams have now had two consecutive games postponed for weather-related reasons. Atlanta and New York will make up the postponement from Saturday as part of a split doubleheader Aug. 12, while Sunday's postponed contest will be made up as part of a straight doubleheader Monday. Expect Strider to take the hill for one of those two contests.