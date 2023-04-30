Strider and Atlanta won't face the Mets on Sunday after the game was postponed due to inclement weather in Queens.
The two teams have now had two consecutive games postponed for weather-related reasons. Atlanta and New York will make up the postponement from Saturday as part of a split doubleheader Aug. 12, while Sunday's postponed contest will be made up as part of a straight doubleheader Monday. Expect Strider to take the hill for one of those two contests.
More News
-
Braves' Spencer Strider: ATL-NYM postponed by rain•
-
Braves' Spencer Strider: Dominates Miami for third win•
-
Braves' Spencer Strider: Pitches six shutout innings in win•
-
Braves' Spencer Strider: Totals nine punchouts again•
-
Braves' Spencer Strider: Strikes out nine in no-decision•
-
Braves' Spencer Strider: Fans nine in first win•