Strider (19-5) allowed four runs on seven hits and a walk while striking out four over 5.2 innings to earn the win in Game 2 of Sunday's doubleheader versus the Nationals.

Strider picked up his fourth win when allowing four or more runs this year. Despite not having his best, he's now won three stars in a row, allowing eight runs over 19.2 innings with a 24:3 K:BB in that span. The Atlanta ace has a 3.81 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 274:55 K:BB through 181.2 innings over 31 starts this season. He should get a chance to be the only 20-win starter this year with one more projected start in the regular season, tentatively lined up to be at home against the Nationals.