Strider will start Saturday against the Phillies in Game 1 of the NLDS.

Strider struggled toward the end of the regular season, posting a 5.60 ERA and 1.32 WHIP across 27.1 innings in September. However, he was dominant in the two starts he made against the Phillies that month, giving up four runs over 14 innings while striking out 20 batters and walking just two.