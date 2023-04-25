Strider (3-0) earned the win Monday, tossing eight scoreless innings in which he allowed two hits and zero walks during an 11-0 win over Miami. He struck out 13.

Strider was perfect through six innings until Jazz Chisholm reached on a fielding error by Matt Olson to leadoff the seventh. The right-hander got out of the frame by retiring the next three batters, but he lost his no-hitter in the eighth when Jean Segura and Jon Berti hit back-to-back, one-out singles. Strider escaped the frame by striking out Jacob Stallings and Garrett Hampson, giving him a season-high 13 strikeouts. It was Strider's third scoreless outing of the year, and he currently holds a 1.80 ERA and a 0.83 with a stellar 49:11 K:BB through five starts (30.0 innings).