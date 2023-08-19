Strider (14-4) picked up the win in Friday's 4-0 victory over the Giants, scattering one hit and one walk over seven scoreless innings. He struck out 10.

The right-hander retired the first nine batters he faced before putting LaMonte Wade on with a walk to lead off the fourth inning, and that was the only frame in which Strider even let a runner get into scoring position. He generated 32 called or swinging strikes among his 97 pitches as he fanned double-digit batters for the first time in August and the 10th time this season. Strider will take a 3.57 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 227:46 K:BB through 146.1 innings into his next outing, likely to come at home next week against the Mets.