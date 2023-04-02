Strider (1-0) picked up the win in Saturday's 7-1 victory over the Nationals, allowing three hits and three walks over six scoreless innings while striking out nine.

The 24-year-ikd right-hander picked up right where he left off in 2022, generating 16 swinging strikes among his 96 pitches (68 strikes) as he sliced through an overmatched Washington lineup. Strider racked up 202 strikeouts in only 131.2 innings last year, and a full season in the rotation could allow him to post some unthinkable strikeout numbers in 2023. His next start will likely come at home against the Padres.