Strider allowed two hits and a walk over four scoreless innings while striking out four in Sunday's Grapefruit League game against the Pirates.

Facing a lineup made up mainly of players competing for bench roles, Strider had no trouble sailing through his final spring tuneup. The right-hander posted a 21:4 K:BB through 16 Grapefruit League innings and appears more than ready to follow up his breakout 2022 campaign. Strider is expected to start the second game of the season, April 1 against the Nationals, which would also put him on track for Atlanta's home opener April 6 against the Padres.