Strider (12-3) picked up the win Tuesday, allowing one run on five hits and two walks over 6.2 innings in a 5-1 victory over the Angels. He struck out nine.

The right-hander came just short of his fifth straight start with double-digit strikeouts, but by fanning Shohei Ohtani in the first inning, Strider became the fastest pitcher in MLB history to 200 Ks in a season by doing it in just 123.1 innings. He broke the record held by... himself, as he needed 130 innings to whiff his first 200 batters as a rookie in 2022. Since battling through a couple rough outings in early June, Strider has posted a 2.82 ERA, 1.02 WHIP and stunning 81:8 K:BB through 51 innings over his last eight starts. He's next set to take the mound early next week in Pittsburgh.