Strider is dealing with an illness but is in line to make his next turn through the rotation Wednesday against the Phillies, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.

The right-hander originally lined up to make a start during Monday's series-opening doubleheader, but the ailment will push him back a couple days in Atlanta's rotation. Since Strider won't be having his turn in the rotation skipped entirely, the illness doesn't look to be anything that will affect him from a workload standpoint when he returns to the mound Wednesday. Strider was chased in the third inning after allowing six earned runs in his most recent outing last Wednesday versus the Cardinals, but he went 4-0 with a 1.67 ERA, 0.70 WHIP and 34:8 K:BB in 27 innings over his preceding four starts.