Strider (20-5) earned the win Saturday, allowing three runs on six hits and three walks over five innings against the Nationals. He struck out seven.

Strider closed out the 2023 regular season on a high note Saturday, posting a quality start and fanning seven batters en route to his 20th win of the campaign. While the 24-year-old allowed three or more runs in five of his last six starts, Strider managed to finish 2023 with a 3.86 ERA and a 281:58 K:BB across 186.2 innings while leading the league in wins and strikeouts.