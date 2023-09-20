Strider (18-5) earned the win Tuesday, allowing three runs on four hits over seven innings against the Phillies. He struck out 11.

Strider was dominant Tuesday, keeping the Phillies off the board for five innings before Bryce Harper launched a three-run homer. Still, the 24-year-old Strider would hang on for his 18th win, the most in the majors, while racking up double-digit strikeouts for the 11th time this season. Strider increased his league-leading strikeout total to 270 to go along with a 3.73 ERA and 1.06 WHIP. He's currently slated for a road matchup with the Nationals in his next outing.